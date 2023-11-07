KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that they will be hosting a public auction on vehicles that were taken into custody under Texas Law on November 17, in Junction.

Vehicles that have been abandoned or seized can be seen on Nov. 16 at the sheriff’s office. The auction will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. Those who purchase vehicles during the auction must pay with cash.

Here are the vehicles that will be auctioned off:

2000 beige Chevrolet pk VIN: 2gcec19t3y1297507

2003 black GMC pk VIN:1gtgc13u63f103483

2012 silver Chevrolet t&c VIN : 2c4rc1bg5cr185753

2005 black Ford f350 VIN: 1fdww37p75ed29314

2008 blue Dodge car VIN: 1d8hn54p18b128337

1999 grey Jeep 4d VIN: ij4g258sxxc782631

2008 red Dodge Ram 1500 VIN: 1d7ha18228s600049

2012 black Flatrock flatbed VIN:4dhus1621cs027954

2009 grey Dodge Ram 1500 VIN: 1d3hb18p89s813812

2004 gold Nissan 4d VIN: 5n1aa08a54n730148

2005 silver Chevrolet Cobalt VIN: 1g1az52f157624986

2014 white Lincoln MKZ VIN: 3ln6l2g93er800845

2006 white Hyundai SGX VIN: 5npeu46c96h070479

1990 blue HDME fb trl no VIN

2008 black Chevrolet pk VIN: 1gchk23k98f175443

2011white Chrysler 3LM VIN: 2c3ca5cg6bh533652

2004 silver Jeep Liberty VIN:1j4gk48k94w173082

2016 red Kia Soul VIN: kndjx3a5xg7829607

2008 black Chevrolet Tahoe VIN: 1gnfc13018r184821

2002 black Lincoln bla VIN: 5ltew05a82kj00759

2013 silver Chevrolet Cruze VIN: 1g1pc5sb6d7183282

2016 grey Dodge SV VIN: 2c4rdgbg4gr341870

2000 black GMC 1500 VIN: 2gtec19t6y1368389

2012 grey Mazda M61 VIN: 1yvhz8bh2c5mo7118

2006 blue Dodge 1500 VIN: 1d7ha18216s717909

2021 white GMC sie/2500 VIN: 1gt49rey7mf178842

2005 grey Audi 41q VIN: waulc68e25a037668

2008 white/maroon Dodge pk VIN: 1d7ha18k68j236773

2005 red Ford ZX4 VIN: 1fafp34n15w248975

Proceeds of the sales will be held for 90 days for the owner or lienholder of the vehicle. The owner or lien holder of a vehicle listed can contact the KCSO at (325) 446-2766.

KCSO shares the titles and liens will be cleared for a vehicle after an application is complete with the Tax Office in the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.