KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that they will be hosting a public auction on vehicles that were taken into custody under Texas Law on November 17, in Junction.
Vehicles that have been abandoned or seized can be seen on Nov. 16 at the sheriff’s office. The auction will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. Those who purchase vehicles during the auction must pay with cash.
Here are the vehicles that will be auctioned off:
- 2000 beige Chevrolet pk VIN: 2gcec19t3y1297507
- 2003 black GMC pk VIN:1gtgc13u63f103483
- 2012 silver Chevrolet t&c VIN : 2c4rc1bg5cr185753
- 2005 black Ford f350 VIN: 1fdww37p75ed29314
- 2008 blue Dodge car VIN: 1d8hn54p18b128337
- 1999 grey Jeep 4d VIN: ij4g258sxxc782631
- 2008 red Dodge Ram 1500 VIN: 1d7ha18228s600049
- 2012 black Flatrock flatbed VIN:4dhus1621cs027954
- 2009 grey Dodge Ram 1500 VIN: 1d3hb18p89s813812
- 2004 gold Nissan 4d VIN: 5n1aa08a54n730148
- 2005 silver Chevrolet Cobalt VIN: 1g1az52f157624986
- 2014 white Lincoln MKZ VIN: 3ln6l2g93er800845
- 2006 white Hyundai SGX VIN: 5npeu46c96h070479
- 1990 blue HDME fb trl no VIN
- 2008 black Chevrolet pk VIN: 1gchk23k98f175443
- 2011white Chrysler 3LM VIN: 2c3ca5cg6bh533652
- 2004 silver Jeep Liberty VIN:1j4gk48k94w173082
- 2016 red Kia Soul VIN: kndjx3a5xg7829607
- 2008 black Chevrolet Tahoe VIN: 1gnfc13018r184821
- 2002 black Lincoln bla VIN: 5ltew05a82kj00759
- 2013 silver Chevrolet Cruze VIN: 1g1pc5sb6d7183282
- 2016 grey Dodge SV VIN: 2c4rdgbg4gr341870
- 2000 black GMC 1500 VIN: 2gtec19t6y1368389
- 2012 grey Mazda M61 VIN: 1yvhz8bh2c5mo7118
- 2006 blue Dodge 1500 VIN: 1d7ha18216s717909
- 2021 white GMC sie/2500 VIN: 1gt49rey7mf178842
- 2005 grey Audi 41q VIN: waulc68e25a037668
- 2008 white/maroon Dodge pk VIN: 1d7ha18k68j236773
- 2005 red Ford ZX4 VIN: 1fafp34n15w248975
Proceeds of the sales will be held for 90 days for the owner or lienholder of the vehicle. The owner or lien holder of a vehicle listed can contact the KCSO at (325) 446-2766.
KCSO shares the titles and liens will be cleared for a vehicle after an application is complete with the Tax Office in the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.