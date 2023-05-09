KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A highspeed pursuit in Kimble County ended after a vehicle drove through a fence and high-centered at Fort McKavvett.

White 2000 Chevrolet truck involved in a high-speed pursuit in Kimble County on May 7, 2023. Photograph courtesy of the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post made by the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a 200 white Chevrolet truck at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, May 7. The vehicle led law enforcement eastbound on Interstate Highway 10 near mile marker 442.

KCSO says that the driver of the truck, later identified by a citizen as Felipe Mendoza III, exited the roadway where 10 people who had entered the states without documentation fled south on Interstate Highway 10 on foot.

The KCSO maintained surveillance and searched for the individuals that fled through Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning.

According to KCSO, deputies spotted a 1999 Jeep Cherokee attempting to pick up the individuals on Kimble County Road during surveillance. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle in southwestern Kimble County, however, a high-speed pursuit involving the sheriff’s office and DPS began on Farm to Market 1674 West. As the pursuit continued the Jeep turned north onto 1674 West towards Fort McKavvett.

The Jeep went through the fence of Fort McKavett and stopped after high centering on a rock ledge, says KCSO. The occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Gray vehicle involved in pursuit that ended at Fort McKavvett. The front of the car is damaged and the vehicle is high-centered.

The passenger side of a gray vehicle in a vehicle pursuit that ended at Fort McKavvett. The back hatch of the vehicle is open as the car sits high centered.

Mugshot: Jose Hernandez Fernandez 5-8-23 courtesy of the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.

Both occupants of the vehicle were detained. The driver of the 1999 Jeep Cherokee was identified as Jose Hernandez-Fernandez.

Fernadez was booked in the Kimble County Jail on May 8, and has a $73,000 bond for three counts of smuggling of persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death, evading arrest and the possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Mugshot: Felipe Mendoza III 5-8-23 courtesy Kimble County Sheriff’s Office

The KCSO says that a citizen had reported information regarding the driver of the white Cherolvet on May 8. Deputies responded to the location and were able to identify Mendoza.

Mendoza has a $200,000 bond for ten counts of smuggling of persons: fleeing.