KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, April 13th, the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office operated three separate bailouts of individuals that had entered the country illegally.

At around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Kimble County Sheriff Deputies worked alongside the Junction Police Department in a vehicle pursuit.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the pursuit ended in a wreck at the Segovia truck stop. Following the wreck and bailout, multiple people were arrested while one had gotten away.

Wreck following a vehicle pursuit. Photograph courtesy of the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.

On U.S. 377 South, at around 9 p.m., deputies working interdiction under Operation Lone Star had made a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said this vehicle was filled with individuals who began to bailout the vehicle. Multiple individuals were detained, but two remain at large.

Individuals arrested following the bailout. Photograph courtesy of the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.

A third bailout occurred around 11:15 p.m. at Main Street and U.S. 377 in Kimble County involving the same deputies from the previous incident.

Every individual but two were arrested following a foot chase and taser deployment according to Kimble County Sheriffs.

All drivers from Wednesday’s events were arrested.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.