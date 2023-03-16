KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office will auction off multiple vehicles ranging from a 1995 Ford Mustang to a 2012 Infiniti G37.

Twenty-nine abandoned or seized vehicles will be auctioned on Friday, March 24. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. at the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office. According to a social media post by Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, cars up for auction can be seen on March 23.

Year, Make and ModelVin Number
1997 Maroon GMC PKGTEEK19R1V1514894
2006 Blue Kia SedanKNDMB233866098682
2008 Silver Nissan Pathfinder5N1AR18U38C603599
2004 Acura RSXJH4DC54894S017958
2012 Silver Ford PK3GNEC16ZX6G124359
2006 Red Honda VN 1FTFW1CFXCKE19660
2007 Gold Dodge 15005FNRL38676B083459
2011 Blue Nissan 4D1D7HA18K67J540121
2008 White Chevorlet Taho 3N1AB6AP8BL604885
1994 Blue Toyato PK 1GNFK13078J180208
2003 White Toyota Avalanche JT4RN93P2R5098874
2006 White Ford PK4TBF28B13U313866
2009 White Ford PK1FTSW20P86EA15177
2009 White Honda UCL2HGFA16569H347276
2002 Gold Cherolovet Trailblazer 1GNDT13S022321076
2001 White Chevrolet 15001GNEC16T71J248589
1995 Red Ford Mustang 1FALP42T8SF113045
2002 Red Cadillac ESC/LL1GYEC63T52R106359
2000 Silver Honda ALX/4DJHMCG5646YC039510
2006 Blue Dodge PK1D7HY18N66S531350
2001 Grey Honda Accord1HGCG16521A075734
2006 Black Infiniti G35JNKCV51E46M515508
2012 Black Infiniti G37JN1CV6AP0CM935709
2012 Red Nissan Altima 1N4AL2EPXCC118059
2004 Gray Honda UCL2HGES16574H586773
2005 Grey Chevrolet Suburban 3GNFK16Z75G2325666
2004 Black Ford Explorer 1FMFU17L34LA95822
2008 Dodge Charge 2B3KA43G78H219231
2000 White Chevrolet PK 1GCGC34R2YR199317

KCSO says that the terms are cash. Those that are the owner or lien holder of a vehicle listed are encouraged to contact the KCSO at (325) 446-2766. Proceeds of the sale will be held for 90 days for the owner or lien holder of the vehicle after the deducting of reimbursement is made.

KCSO says that those that purchase a vehicle during the auction will be free of all liens and will take a clear title after applications to the Tax Office at the Kimble County Courthouse are made.