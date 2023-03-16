KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office will auction off multiple vehicles ranging from a 1995 Ford Mustang to a 2012 Infiniti G37.
Twenty-nine abandoned or seized vehicles will be auctioned on Friday, March 24. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. at the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office. According to a social media post by Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, cars up for auction can be seen on March 23.
|Year, Make and Model
|Vin Number
|1997 Maroon GMC PK
|GTEEK19R1V1514894
|2006 Blue Kia Sedan
|KNDMB233866098682
|2008 Silver Nissan Pathfinder
|5N1AR18U38C603599
|2004 Acura RSX
|JH4DC54894S017958
|2012 Silver Ford PK
|3GNEC16ZX6G124359
|2006 Red Honda VN
|1FTFW1CFXCKE19660
|2007 Gold Dodge 1500
|5FNRL38676B083459
|2011 Blue Nissan 4D
|1D7HA18K67J540121
|2008 White Chevorlet Taho
|3N1AB6AP8BL604885
|1994 Blue Toyato PK
|1GNFK13078J180208
|2003 White Toyota Avalanche
|JT4RN93P2R5098874
|2006 White Ford PK
|4TBF28B13U313866
|2009 White Ford PK
|1FTSW20P86EA15177
|2009 White Honda UCL
|2HGFA16569H347276
|2002 Gold Cherolovet Trailblazer
|1GNDT13S022321076
|2001 White Chevrolet 1500
|1GNEC16T71J248589
|1995 Red Ford Mustang
|1FALP42T8SF113045
|2002 Red Cadillac ESC/LL
|1GYEC63T52R106359
|2000 Silver Honda ALX/4D
|JHMCG5646YC039510
|2006 Blue Dodge PK
|1D7HY18N66S531350
|2001 Grey Honda Accord
|1HGCG16521A075734
|2006 Black Infiniti G35
|JNKCV51E46M515508
|2012 Black Infiniti G37
|JN1CV6AP0CM935709
|2012 Red Nissan Altima
|1N4AL2EPXCC118059
|2004 Gray Honda UCL
|2HGES16574H586773
|2005 Grey Chevrolet Suburban
|3GNFK16Z75G2325666
|2004 Black Ford Explorer
|1FMFU17L34LA95822
|2008 Dodge Charge
|2B3KA43G78H219231
|2000 White Chevrolet PK
|1GCGC34R2YR199317
KCSO says that the terms are cash. Those that are the owner or lien holder of a vehicle listed are encouraged to contact the KCSO at (325) 446-2766. Proceeds of the sale will be held for 90 days for the owner or lien holder of the vehicle after the deducting of reimbursement is made.
KCSO says that those that purchase a vehicle during the auction will be free of all liens and will take a clear title after applications to the Tax Office at the Kimble County Courthouse are made.