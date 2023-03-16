KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office will auction off multiple vehicles ranging from a 1995 Ford Mustang to a 2012 Infiniti G37.

Twenty-nine abandoned or seized vehicles will be auctioned on Friday, March 24. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. at the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office. According to a social media post by Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, cars up for auction can be seen on March 23.

Year, Make and Model Vin Number 1997 Maroon GMC PK GTEEK19R1V1514894 2006 Blue Kia Sedan KNDMB233866098682 2008 Silver Nissan Pathfinder 5N1AR18U38C603599 2004 Acura RSX JH4DC54894S017958 2012 Silver Ford PK 3GNEC16ZX6G124359 2006 Red Honda VN 1FTFW1CFXCKE19660 2007 Gold Dodge 1500 5FNRL38676B083459 2011 Blue Nissan 4D 1D7HA18K67J540121 2008 White Chevorlet Taho 3N1AB6AP8BL604885 1994 Blue Toyato PK 1GNFK13078J180208 2003 White Toyota Avalanche JT4RN93P2R5098874 2006 White Ford PK 4TBF28B13U313866 2009 White Ford PK 1FTSW20P86EA15177 2009 White Honda UCL 2HGFA16569H347276 2002 Gold Cherolovet Trailblazer 1GNDT13S022321076 2001 White Chevrolet 1500 1GNEC16T71J248589 1995 Red Ford Mustang 1FALP42T8SF113045 2002 Red Cadillac ESC/LL 1GYEC63T52R106359 2000 Silver Honda ALX/4D JHMCG5646YC039510 2006 Blue Dodge PK 1D7HY18N66S531350 2001 Grey Honda Accord 1HGCG16521A075734 2006 Black Infiniti G35 JNKCV51E46M515508 2012 Black Infiniti G37 JN1CV6AP0CM935709 2012 Red Nissan Altima 1N4AL2EPXCC118059 2004 Gray Honda UCL 2HGES16574H586773 2005 Grey Chevrolet Suburban 3GNFK16Z75G2325666 2004 Black Ford Explorer 1FMFU17L34LA95822 2008 Dodge Charge 2B3KA43G78H219231 2000 White Chevrolet PK 1GCGC34R2YR199317

KCSO says that the terms are cash. Those that are the owner or lien holder of a vehicle listed are encouraged to contact the KCSO at (325) 446-2766. Proceeds of the sale will be held for 90 days for the owner or lien holder of the vehicle after the deducting of reimbursement is made.

KCSO says that those that purchase a vehicle during the auction will be free of all liens and will take a clear title after applications to the Tax Office at the Kimble County Courthouse are made.