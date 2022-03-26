KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be providing an escort to a convoy taking supplies to those affected by the wildfires in Texas on Thursday, March 31st.

According to a post shared on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, this convoy was set in motion by a local rancher and a Texas Peace Officer, both of which are trying to help other ranchers.

Those wishing to donate to ranchers impacted by these wildfires can stop by or contact Hefley Fence and Cattle at (713)298-6063 or Brehends Feed and Fertilizers, located in Fredricksberg, at (830)997-3410. Donations can also be made through the Hefley Fence and Cattle Facebook page.