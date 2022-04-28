KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Kimble County Sheriff’s Office shared via social media that sheriff deputies responded to two incidents involving human smuggling on April 26th.

Around 9 a.m. on Interstate Highway 10, near Segovia, a silver passenger car was reported releasing five people into the bushes.

When deputies arrived, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for drug-related charges. Once in custody, Kimble County interdiction deputies interrogated him about the five people that went into the bushes. The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office says that the driver revealed information that linked him with a human smuggling operation along with evidence found on his phone.

Photograph courtesy of Kimble County Sheriff’s Office

The five people that had exited the vehicle into the bushes were not apprehended.

Eleven others were detained in a separate incident that occurred around 6:45 p.m. on April 26th.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy working overtime under the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program was authorized by the Kimble County Commissioners Court to stop a vehicle.

The deputy then pulled over the vehicle under an equipment violation on Interstate Highway 10 around mile marker 472.

The driver of the vehicle, who is a US citizen, was arrested after being caught trying to smuggle 11 people into the states.

All eleven people that had entered the state illegally were detained and transferred to the US Border Patrol.