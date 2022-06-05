KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – During a traffic stop that took place on June 3rd around 11:30 p.m. on U.S. 377, south of Junction, two males were arrested for human smuggling according to the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.

After the initial stop and roadside investigation under Operation Lonestar, a U.S. citizen and Luis Antonio Zavala Anariba, a Honduras citizen, were arrested for helping three individuals enter the states illegally.

Both males are being held at Kimble County Jail on one felony charge per individual brought into the state.

Anariba was previously arrested by the United States Border Patrol but was later released after being issued a notice to appear in court.

Kimble County Sheriff says this is not the fault of the U.S. Border Patrol. The office continued by saying that this is a common occurrence for officers in the state of Texas.