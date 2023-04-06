SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Kids, Kows and More continued at the Foster Coliseum Fairgrounds on Wednesday, April 5.

The event is held each year for elementary students where they learn about agriculture and ranching as well as take part in activities that teach them about cattle, cotton farming and even making cheese.

“Agriculture is extremely important and without it, our lives could not exist,” said Hayley Meyer, a 4-H Extension Agent. “Our farmers feed us, our animals feed us. And so having a program like this teaches us about a very important industry that a lot of [students] are no longer involved in. So we hope to pique their interest a little bit.”

Students from the San Angelo, Christoval and Wall districts joined students from other counties for today’s event.