SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD announces on Friday, July 1 that the “Kids Eat-FREE” program will return to neighborhoods starting on Tuesday, July 5.



According to the release, the program will run Monday through Friday at eight neighborhood sites throughout the city. There is no application or requirements in order to participate and family members accompanying the children will also receive a meal at no-cost.



Below is the sites, dates, and times the lunches will be available:

Alta Loma Elementary School (Alta Loma Neighborhood) Address: 1700 N. Garfield Dates: July 5 – August 5 Times: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Belmore Baptist Church (Belaire Neighborhood) Address: 1214 S. Bell Street Dates: July 6 – August 5 Times: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nueva Vista Apartments (Blackshear Neighborhood) Address: 2401 N. Lillie Street Dates: July 11 – August 12 (Monday-Wednesday-Friday only) Times: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church (Bradford Neighborhood) Address: 2401 Armstrong Dates: July 11 – August 12 Times: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Neighbor’s Café/back of Rust St. Ministries Building (Fort Concho Neighborhood) Address: 413 E. Avenue D Dates: July 5 – August 12 Times: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oasis Baptist Church (Goliad/Lakeview Neighborhood) Address: 306 E. 39th Dates: July 6 – August 5 Times: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lone Star Middle School (McGill/Lone Star Neighborhood) Address: 2500 Sherwood Way Dates: July 6 – August 5 Times: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Harris Avenue Baptist Church (San Jacinto Neighborhood) Address: 1026 E. Harris Ave. Dates: July 6 – August 5 Times: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.



For more information, visit TGC Hunger Coalition (tomgreencountyhungercoalition.org)