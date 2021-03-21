Keep San Angelo Beautiful river cleanup yields nearly 3,000 pounds of trash

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Keep San Angelo Beautiful held the “Great Texas River Clean Up” as a way to celebrate World Water Day while also helping the community. The city run program helps beautify San Angelo with litter pick-ups and other events.

“We’ve had a wonderful day on the river and around our city today,” said KSAB Executive Director Charlotte Anderson. “Picking up trash, we had over 70 participants and we’re just really excited. We had such a great day [and] I’m going to say we probably had maybe 3,000 pounds of trash that we’ve taken out of the river, out of the community, and it’ll all go to [B.R.I.] Butts Recycling.”

Some of what the volunteers fund can be more than a little surprising, from old computers to lengths of old rebar. KSAB leadership says that boosting awareness and general knowledge is critical, and numerous volunteers encourage others to join in as well. For more, visit the organization on their Facebook page, or at the city website.