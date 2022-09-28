SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Keep San Angelo Beautiful‘s Fall Sweep is happening Saturday, October 8!

Supplies will be provided to all participants which include T-shirts, trash bags, and grabbers, gloves and snacks.

Participants are additionally invited to the following party at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Schedule:

8-8:30 a.m.: Event check-in at the Bosque (330 S. Irving St. )

8:30-8:45 a.m.: Safety meeting/group photo

8:45-10:15 a.m.: Clean in designated areas.

10:20-10:30:Bring trash to Buffalo Wild Wings

For more information or to register a team/individual contact Charlotte Anderson at charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us or at 325-481-3771