SAN ANGELO, Texas – More than two dozen police officers participated in the annual Texas Police Games 5K run on June 15, 2022.

This year’s event was extra special for one 21 year police veteran, Sergeant John “Chris” Chappa.

Chappa spent 45 days in the hospital recovering from COVID and a stroke resulting from the virus.

He shared the following message with us:

“I’m going to start and finish the 5K race for the Texas Police Games.

Back in July, I contracted COVID and was hospitalized at Shannon. While at Shannon, I developed a blood clot which then caused a stroke. I was at Shannon hospital for weeks and was transferred to encompass rehab was there for another bit of time. Then I was released to Shannon Neuro outpatient therapy which I’m still going to now.

I want to get back to where I was and as you can see around there’s a lot of officers here. This is my family in blue and I miss that, I’m doing that and I also have a 13 year old daughter that keeps me going and I want to be involved with that, with her.

My therapist, all my physical therapists are here and my occupational therapist is also here through Shannon Neuro. They came out to help me get through the course, I’m real grateful for that.

Just don’t quit. A friend of mine told me don’t look for the finish line, focus on your next step and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.

Thank you, San Angelo, for all the support you’ve shown me as well as the police department and all my fellow brothers in blue, they’ve given me and my family lots of support through all of this as well as other law enforcement agencies in town, just the entire community, thank you very much,” Chappa said.