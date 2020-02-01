Today, area students from third grade all the way to high school seniors competed at the Junior Robotics Competition out at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

Hundreds of students gathered at the Gandy Ink Livestock Barn for the annual competition. The competition gives students the opportunity to work in teams and build robots using science, technology, engineering and math skills.

Yosh Packer a Fifth Grade teacher at McGill Elementary School spoke about the competition.

“I know the kids love it. it’s a great activity. It’s a lot of work but it really takes a lot of determination and commitment and gives them a chance to explore the world of STEM.”

The competition is open to 4-H and FFA teams, as well as public, private and home school teams.