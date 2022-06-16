SAN ANGELO, Texas – Juneteenth is being celebrated nationwide on June 19th as it marks the 157 anniversary of Union Army Major General Gordon Granger riding into Galveston, Texas to tell everyone of the emancipation on June 19, 1865.

June 19th falls on a Sunday in 2022, so it will be celebrated as a national holiday on Monday, June 20th.

This year there will be multiple events happening from Friday, June 17th through the national holiday on Monday, June 20th.

Check out what Juneteenth events are happening in the Concho Valley in 2022:

Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom – Friday, June 17th

Angelo State is celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, June 17th from 11:3- a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Multicultural Center Lobby, suite 114.

ASU’s Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom will feature San Angelo NAACP President Shirley Spear who will share a presentation on Juneteenth and the history of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Celebrate Juneteenth with ASU through their educational material, music, food and more.

Juneteenth Parade – Saturday, June 18th

The Blackshear Height Family in San Angelo is presenting an annual Juneteenth Parade that is taking place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18th.

The City of San Angelo is welcome to bring their floats, bikes, auto vehicles or even just walk the parade.

The parade will begin at Carver Learning Center, 301 W. 9th St.

Juneteenth Celebration – Saturday, June 18th

A Juneteenth Celebration will be hosted at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at 10 a.m. following the parade.

The public is encouraged to enjoy a water balloon bash, face painting, dunking booths, R.C. racing, and more.

NAACP Peace Concert – Saturday, June 18th

Join Valleria Tedford Queen and a small chorus of NAACP enthusiasts for their Peace Concert on Saturday, June 18th and Thursday, June 23rd. Queen will be premiering a new song written in honor of San Angelo NAACP Unit 6219.

Queen is a local singer, songwriter and pianist who performs original songs as well as other popular songs encouraging peace among others.

The concert taking place on June 18th will begin at 3 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Performing Arts.

The concert on June 23rd will be at the Emmanual Episcopal Church at 7 p.m.

Payment will be through donations. All proceeds will go to the San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial Project.