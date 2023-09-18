SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to a release from Junction ISD, a student currently enrolled in the school district made threats towards Junction ISD over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 16, Junction ISD received information regarding a possible threat. Since receiving the information JISD has been working with Kimble County Sheriff’s Department to ensure the safety of all JISD students and staff.

“Kimble County Officers have done an outstanding job,” said the release.

The student who made the threats is currently in state custody.

“Junction ISD and Kimble County/City law enforcement will continue to go above and beyond in order to keep our students, staff and community safe,” said the release.