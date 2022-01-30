JUNCTION, Texas – A traffic stop occurred on U.S. 83 north of Junction, January 29th around 11:30 p.m. involving the Junction Police, Kimble County Sherriff and a Highway Patrol Trooper that lead to the arrest of five undocumented aliens.

When the stop was made, a female was found driving the car as well as a female passenger with the five others in the vehicle.

The undocumented aliens were taken to Kimble County Jail and are currently pending transfer to the United States Border Patrol. The Kimble Sherriff’s Office was not able to comment on the charges of the two females since this is a Texas Department of Public Safety case.