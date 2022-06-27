SAN ANGELO, Texas — A majority of city offices will be closed in observance of July 4th.

There will be no interruptions in garbage collections but the landfill will be closed on Saturday, July 2, and will resume on July 4.

Go to http://www.cosatx.us/July4 for more information about the Independence Day weekend.

City office closures

Among the City operations closed on July 4:

Animal Shelter

City Hall and the Community Development Building

City Hall Annex

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

Nature Center

Parks and Recreation offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

WIC (Women, Infants & Children) *Opens at 7 a.m.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

Fireworks

It is illegal to discharge or possess fireworks inside or within 5,000 feet of San Angelo city limits. It is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a maximum fine of $2,000. To report illegal fireworks or fireworks usage, please contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 325-657-4315.

Fort Concho

On Monday, July 4, Fort Concho will celebrate an old Independence Day Army tradition: firing hourly artillery salutes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Parade Ground near Barracks 1 Visitor Center to mark the nation’s 246th birthday. There will be no charge to watch the artillery or to enter the Visitor Center. Regular site charges will be in effect for the rest of the fort’s 10 tour buildings, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The American Plains Art Show is ongoing at the fort through Aug. 7 in the Quartermaster building, located at Burgess Street and E Avenue C. The show is free to all and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. It is normally closed Mondays but will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 4.

For more info about the fort’s holiday schedule and events, call 325-657-4444 or visit fortconcho.com.