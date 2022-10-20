SAN ANGELO, Texas — Long-time judge Penny Roberts is retiring this month.

She was the first and only judge to preside over the Tom Green County Court at Law starting in 1995. Today in her courtroom downtown lots of fellow judges, elected officials, Attornies and county employees attended a retirement reception for Roberts.



Through the years she has also chaired several state judicial and bar organizations and helped establish the Tom Green County specialty drug court program to help people become alcohol and drug-free.