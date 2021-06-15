Judge dismisses Lifepoint lawsuit

SAN ANGELO, Texas —

Tonight — an attorney for San Angelo’s Lifepoint Baptist church tells us a judge dismissed a lawsuit against the church and the City of San Angelo in relation to a special use zoning permit.

Earlier this month — city council members approved the controversial permit for Lifepoint in the middle of a zoned residential neighborhood. All six council members voted to re-authorize the use of the Lifepoint gym on Kenwood for Texas Tumbleweeds Gymnastics.

A visiting district judge today dismissed all claims against Lifepoint, the City of San Angelo and Texas Tumbleweeds by area residents.

A hearing on fee claims is set for August.