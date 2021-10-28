Joe Hyde announces candidacy for Tom Green County Judge

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With the March primaries just a couple of months away, candidates for local government positions are starting to announce their candidacy, including for Tom Green County Judge.

Thursday afternoon, Joe Hyde, the former publisher of San Angelo LIVE!, announced his candidacy to run for Tom Green County Judge, as a Republican candidate.

The announcement took place on the Tom Green County Courthouse steps where Hyde addressed the public about his campaign and how his military background and a recent trip to the border helped set the stage for this moment.

“and that gave me an open heart to service before self. of course, that’s one of the core values of that we learned in the military service above self. some of the issues that are facing us in the county are, first of all I view our county government as the last bastion of defense between your pursuit of happiness and overreach from the federal government,” Hyde said.

The Texas primary election, which will include the Tom Green County Judge primary election, will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The general election, which will determine who will become the next Tom Green County Judge, is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.