SANANGELO, Texas – Angelo States Universities Jazz Ensembles will be hosting, “Jazz Combo Night” on Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. in the Cactus Hotel at 36 E. Twohig Ave. in downtown San Angelo.

This concert will be styled with more open jam sessions than a typical Jazz concert and the event is free and open to the public.

There will be three ASU Jazz Combos; Combo Larry, Combo Moe and Combo Curly. Each of these will include ASU students performing on their trumpets, saxophones, trombones, bass, guitar, piano, drum set and vibraphone. Joining them will be the ASU GOLD and BLUE Trumpet Ensembles.

After performing their individual performances the Jazz Combos and Trumpet Ensembles will play together to form a house band, and then they will open up the stage to the audience so they too can participate and play. It is highly encouraged for attendee to bring their instruments and be ready to join in.

ASU is proud to showcase performances in this uniquely American art form, which covers a wide range of styles, including bebop, Latin jazz, free jazz, funk, hip hop and many others.

This event is sponsored by Harrison Roofing, Highsmith House Specialists, Janette Dailey and the San Angelo Cultural Affairs Council.

For more information, call the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.