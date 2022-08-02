SAN ANGELO, Texas – Jason’s Deli held its ribbon-cutting ceremony with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce on April 2nd to celebrate the opening of the new business in the coming days. Jason’s Deli will be open to the public on August 4th at 1819 Knickerbocker, suite 105.

Jason’s Deli serves soups, salads, spuds, muffulettas, pasta, sandwiches, and more.

Jason’s Deli staff cutting a red ribbon in the new location in San Angelo with San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Concho Cadre.

A look inside the new Jason’s Deli near Knickerbocker in San Angelo. Two members of the public talk with cashers behind the counter while others choose what to order from the TV screen menus above the counter.

This family-owned and community-focused restaurant was one of the first to remove artificial trans fats from its foods. Since 2005, Jason’s Deli has worked to eliminate artificial colors and flavors, dyes, processed MSG, and high-fructose corn syrup from their food.



According to Jason’s Deli, they serve food to customers at 250 delis across 28 states.