SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, October 28, 2022, there will be a double ceremony including a sheep unveiling and a ribbon cutting.

The “Sheep Spectacular Addition” is in celebration of Texas Trust Credit Union’s newest location at 337 W Twohig Avenue at 11:30 a.m.

TTCU was established in 1936 and currently serves the counties of Dallas, Henderson, Tarrant, and Tom Green, and the majority of Denton, Ellis and Johnson counties. According to its website, TTCU is the 17th largest credit union in Texas ranked by asset size (out of 547).

The artist of the new sheep, Scott Sustek, painted the sheep’s design to portray themes of pride and patriotism – the blue tones represent qualities of TTCU such as trust, loyalty, and stability.

Sustek is a local artist who sculpts mostly in clay for bronze casting but also enjoys welding and painting. His art can be found all over San Angelo, the most notable including; the Wise Old Owl at the Stephens Central Library, the Bronze Jet at the Regional Airport, the Working Cowboy at Bryant and 3rd Street (Paintbrush Alley), the Rancher Watering his Horse statue at Heritage Park, the Supernova steel sculpture at the Kendall Art Gallery, and the Blue Morpho kinetic sculpture at Sunken Gardens Park.

The official name of the new addition to the flock will be announced at the unveiling.

For questions, please contact: Monica Ramos at (325) 655-2345