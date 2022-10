SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office may have made Angelo States Dominic the Ram a Junior Deputy before the end of National Night Out.

“He’ll need to report for duty once he’s done being a super mascot for all your amazing sports teams!” Said TGCS

CC Tom Green County Sherriff’s Office

CC Tom Green County Sherriff’s Office

CC Tom Green County Sherriff’s Office

Tom Green County Sheriffs Office THCSO

To see the original post go here.