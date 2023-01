SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The Irion County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of especially icy conditions in the area on Monday, January 30, 2023.

According to a post published to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the “road between Mertzon and Barnhardt is solid ice,” referring to US Highway 67.

The Sheriff’s Office also warned that portions of US Highway 163 are also very icy.