SAN ANGELO, Texas – Meals for the Elderly announced that they will be expanding services into Irion County on Oct. 19.

According to a release from Meals for the Elderly, delivery services will begin in Irion County on Nov. 7th. Currently, Meals for the Elderly delivers to residents in Tom Green County, Concho County and the city of Miles Monday through Friday.

Residents must qualify under the following criteria:

65 years of age or older

Homebound

Physically or mentally unable to prepare nutritious meals for themselves

Those under 64 can apply with a doctor’s note stating their illness or disability

The Meals for the Elderly website shares that meals are delivered to residents between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Along with meal services,

If you qualify, you can apply for meal assistance on the Meals for the Elderly website. For more information, visit their website or contact their office at 325-655-9200.

Meals for the Elderly is a nonprofit organization that delivers meals to homebound seniors who need assistance preparing nutritious meals for themselves.