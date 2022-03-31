SAN ANGELO, Texas – Joining us today was Dr. Carl Dethloff to discuss, HAC Access Updates, San Angelo Relays, Rodeo and LV Chief Soccer.

SAISD uses a web-based tool called Home Access Center (or HAC) that gives

parents the opportunity for pro-active involvement in their student’s academic

success through which they are able to monitor their student’s grades and attendance. Nearing the verification of enrollment and registration period for returning students for the approaching school year it is imperative that parents secure a username and password in order to access their HAC accounts to renew and verify their student’s information.

Last Friday and Saturday the 63rd San Angelo Relays were hosted and brought together 81 teams from across the state. Dr. Dethloff offered his congratulations on these top-placing finishes by Central High School and Lake View High School:

CHS Boys Track Team had a 1st place finish overall

CHS Boys 1st Place 4×100 and 4×200 Relays – new SA Relays Records!

CHS Boys 1st Place 100-meter spring – Landon Eubanks

LVHS Boys Track won the 4×200 and 4×400 relays

LVHS Boys 1st Place 300 Hurdles – Brandon Cruz

LVHS Boys 1st Place High Jump – Derrick Taylor

CHS Girls 1st Place Pole Vault – Makenna McMillan

“We certainly have some outstanding athletes!”

The predicted economic impact of the relays for the City was just under $275k.

SAISD also congratulated our friends at the Rodeo for kicking off this weekend and celebrated Nayeli Carbajal, a senior at Lake View High School who is the captain of the rodeo ambassadors this year. You will be able to catch her on horseback proudly carrying the American flag at the Rodeo.

The Lake View Maiden Soccer girls are advancing to regional quarterfinals after beating Dumas in the Class 4A area playoff in Lubbock on Tuesday. They will be sent off by our Goliad students tomorrow morning.