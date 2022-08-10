SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) announced that they are accepting applications for Police Officer positions on August 10th.

The department is currently looking for people that are in need of a challenging and rewarding job that can provide high levels of integrity, honesty, professionalism, and a sense of community.

According to SAPD, the department will be accepting applications for the next Civil Service Examination set for December 2, 2022.

Officers at SAPD receive paid training, paid life insurance, education incentive pay, and more.

Applicants must be between 21 and 45 with a GED or high school diploma or 18 to 21 with two years prior military service or 60 semester hours of college credit.

Applications can be found on the San Angelo Police Department website or in person at the San Angelo Police Community Services Division in the City Hall Annex or at the City of San Angelo Human Resource Office located on the second floor of City Hall.

Those that are interested and want more information about becoming an officer at the San Angelo Police Department contact the recruiting office at (325) 481-2709.