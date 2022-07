SAN ANGELO, Texas – The inner lanes of the Southwest Boulevard railroad crossing near Canadian Street and Walnut Hill Drive will be closed starting on Friday, July 29th.

The north and southbound inner lanes will be closed until late August. According to the City of San Angelo, a date has not been set yet.

The outer lanes will still be open for access.

