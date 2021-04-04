Indoor and outdoor Easter weekend events thrill local families

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sunset Mall hosted an Easter Egg Extravaganza Saturday morning. All told 6,000 eggs were placed throughout the mall. The eggs, stuffed with prizes, were placed in the play area for younger kids and the general walkway for older children. Disney princesses were present for photos and along with a balloon arch, crafts and coloring.

At least 100 families attended todays event and mall says it is hopeful for future events. Last year the mall was unable to hold the event due to covid, which is still a factor in daily mall operations. Businesses in the mall have various mask policies depending on decisions from the corporate level, while mall common areas are mask optional.

On the north end of San Angelo, area non-profit The Barn, held their 1st Annual Easter Picnic. The outdoor community event let children hunt for eggs by age group. Organizers say over 6,000 eggs were placed on the property. The event included food, pony rides, the Easter Bunny and Captain America along with others. Organizers said it felt important to have the community event after all that covid cancelled last year. Several hundred families attended the event which organizers said took many months to plan.