Independence Day. What is Open and Closed.

Closures

Most City offices in San Angelo will be closed Thursday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Trash service will resume as normal. Citizens are reminded fireworks are prohibited in the city limits and at Twin Buttes Reservoir.

The following city operations will be closed on July Fourth in observance of Independence Day: Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers, the Parks and Recreation offices, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, the McNease Convention Center, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center and the San Angelo.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, July 5.

Municipal Pool

On July 3 – 4 the Municipal Pool, 18 E. Avenue A, will be open for public swimming from noon. Admission is $5 per person for ages 3-64, free for children younger than 3, and $3 for 65 and older.

The Municipal Pool offers the best – and coolest – view of the July 3 fireworks with its annual Splash Party. Advance tickets cost $10 and are available at the pool or in the Recreation offices in Santa Fe Crossing, 702 S. Chadbourne St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets will be sold the day of the event at the pool for $15. Tickets are limited. Those who purchase Splash Party tickets will be allowed to enter at 6:30 p.m. Outside food and drinks are not allowed in the pool. Concessions are available for sale.

RiverStage

On July 3, Avenue A will be barricaded in advance of the San Angelo Symphony’s July 3 Pops Concert and fireworks extravaganza at the neighboring RiverStage. Attendees may have to park farther from the pool than normal.

Gates to the RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A, on July 3 will open at noon. Admission to the pops concert is free, although the San Angelo Symphony is selling reserved seating from 9 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. weekdays in the west mezzanine of City Hall, 72 W. College Ave. The Community Band performs at 7 p.m. and the San Angelo Symphony at 8:30 p.m. Glass containers are not allowed in the RiverStage.

Fort Concho

On Thursday, July 4, Fort Concho will celebrate an old Independence Day Army tradition, firing hourly artillery salutes from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Parade Ground to mark the nation’s 243rd birthday. There will be no charge to watch the artillery or to enter the fort’s Visitor Center at Barracks 1. Regular site charges will be in effect for the rest of the fort’s 10 tour buildings, which will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the holiday.

Admission rates are $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and military, $1.50 for children ages 7-17, and free for kids 6 and younger. Because Fort Concho participates in the Blue Star Program, all active-duty military are admitted at no charge from Memorial Day to Labor Day, as are military veterans and their families.

The American Plains Art Show will be open for the holiday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Barracks 6 on Flipper St. The show is free. For more info about the fort’s holiday schedule and events, call 325-657-4444 or visit fortconcho.com.

Spring Creek and Middle Concho Parks

Admission will be charged July 4 at Spring Creek and Middle Concho parks at Lake Nasworthy. Day passes cost $3 per vehicle for city residents and $6 for non-residents. Camping passes cost $6 per campsite for city residents, $12 for non-residents.

Glass containers, which pose a public safety hazard, are prohibited at the lake parks, as well as all city parks. Citizens visiting the lake are encouraged to alert the San Angelo Police Department if they witness any instances of vandalism, reckless behavior or other unlawful acts in an effort to keep Lake Nasworthy safe, enjoyable and attractive.