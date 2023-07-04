SAN ANGELO, Texas- As the Fourth of July holiday winds down, families are hitting the road to head back home, but the dangers of holiday travel are still imminent.

“We want everybody to make sure they get to their destination safely but then also return home safely,” said Sgt. Justin Baker with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS has increased patrol units throughout the area and is asking drivers to simply practice voluntary compliance.

“If people can go out there and just on their own account make sure they drive safely were winning already but with that, we understand we still need to have a plan in place so over the next 72 hours we will be increasing our manpower in the area,” said Sgt. Baker.

They will be keeping an eye out for serious traffic violations and overall safety on the roads.

“Don’t drink and drive. When it comes to driving while intoxicated, that includes prescription medications, drugs, or a combination of both,” said Sgt. Baker.

Driving while distracted, he adds, is just as dangerous as impaired driving. Staying focused on operating the vehicle should be the driver’s number one concern.

“There could be a variety of distractions in that vehicle, but the main distraction these days is the cell phone, so we want to make sure we’re just driving. Put that cell phone away, put it on ‘Do Not Disturb’, and get to where you’re going safely,” added Sgt. Baker.

There is no better way to end your 4th of July holiday than with your safe arrival home.