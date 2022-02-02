SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the National Weather Service, the Concho Valley is preparing for rain and freezing rain overnight on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Our meteorologists say, “The Concho Valley could see ice accumulation from a quarter to half an inch of ice.” Before temperatures are expected to drop into the teens with the wind chill dropping into the single digits.

Our meteorologists also say, “The increased weight of ice on trees and power lines could create some power outages going into the overnight hours on Wednesday.” However, the increased precipitation may be more beneficial for some areas of agriculture.

Tom Green County Extention Agent of Texas A&M Agrilife, Josh Blanek, explains, “The cold won’t have a really big impact because we don’t have any crops right now other than our wheat. Quite frankly, it needs some moisture and the snow won’t hurt it. Actually, moisture will be good for it.”

Whereas, tending to livestock during freezing temperatures may require more.

Blanek says, “The thing that [freezing temperatures] could hurt is our livestock. Livestock is pretty well adapted to the cold temperatures that are going to come in and come out but, if they don’t have good body condition, they’re going to need those reserves to stay warm.”

Blanek recommends keeping them well-fed and providing some type of shelter; whether that’s some sort of shed, closure, or just a good tree break.

Another vital component to keeping livestock safe during the freeze, according to Blanek, is providing fresh water. When temperatures drop below freezing, it becomes difficult to keep water from freezing as well, especially when it’s outside, but turning off faucets and draining those so you can come back on and fill up any water trough could be helpful. Access to warm or hot water, or heaters that are made specifically for warming water troughs, can help ensure fresh water for livestock.

If livestock is out in the pasture, it’s very different from when they are in a barn. Blanek says, “It’s harder to keep those troughs unfroze, but going out there and breaking the ice and making that water accessible to that livestock is a must.”

He reminds area farmers and ranchers to increase their feed and increase their hay. That the metabolism in their body is what produces body heat. With plenty of fresh pay and plenty of fresh water, they will get through it.