Incoming developments represent good start towards solving San Angelo housing challenges

SAN ANGELO, Texas – If you’ve driven past TLCA and Furniture Row on Texas Loop 306 lately you may have noticed a change in the landscape. In a recent story regarding the need for housing in San Angelo we highlighted the local lack rental and multi-family housing inventory. Workers have been making progress on a new and fairly unique housing project that may begin to take the edge off the problem.

“The project was really aided greatly by the city of San Angelo Development Corporation, their board of directors, and also support from Mayor Gunter and the city council,” said Michael Looney who serves as Vice President of Economic Development for the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce. “In 2019, they approved a study that was done by a company called ResIntel out of Houston.”

That study highlighted a need for more rental and mutli-family housing in San Angelo. One development in particular, called Creek 27, is different from the many single family housing developments in the city. The project features what are called “tiny homes.” When many of us think of tiny homes we naturally tend to think small, but this development sits on 20 acres with 249 units, capable of housing close to 1,000 people. In addition to Creek 27, due to be completed in early 2022, there are three other developments under construction in the area. Glenn Park Apartments off of Christoval, Wolf Creek by Bentwood off of Loop 306 and a duplex development on East Washington.

“We’d had many many requests over the past couple of years from companies that we’d recruited to San Angelo or companies that had expanded in San Angelo,” Looney explained. “Where are they had plenty of business, they had the facilities, they had all of the industrial support that they needed… except for housing.”

The decision to build tiny homes, considered a happy medium between apartments and single-family homes helps save on space. “I have seen developments on 30 acres with a lot less homes, typically in the 170 [unit] range,” said Alley Bravo the Area Manager for Creek 27. “You’ll have two dog parks, a 24 hour state of the art gym, a playground, and then a resort style swimming pool as well with access to the hike and bike trail.”

However, the brand new and highly sought after housing may not solve the issue of high rent rates also highlighted in the 2019 housing study. Rent starts in the $900 range for the one bedroom units and goes up from there. For some, the tiny homes won’t meet their price point.

If you’re paying 30% or more of your monthly income on rent, assistance can be found through the Housing Authority of San Angelo. Visit the San Angelo Department of City Planning for more information on incoming housing developments.