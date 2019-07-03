Incident at Main Street Allsup’s sparks investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Earlier this morning at an Allsup’s on North Main Street, San Angelo police responded to a report that a strange man had entered a woman’s vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, the female customer said she was pumping gas when a man entered the backseat of her vehicle where her two children were sitting.

In a press release from Tracy Piatt-Fox, the San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer, she said:

When the woman confronted the man, the man exited the vehicle, apologized, then ran off to a nearby business. 

Soon after, officers located and identified the man, who stated he mistakenly entered what he thought was a friend’s vehicle.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated daily.