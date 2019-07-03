Incident at Main Street Allsup’s sparks investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Earlier this morning at an Allsup’s on North Main Street, San Angelo police responded to a report that a strange man had entered a woman’s vehicle.
When officers arrived on scene, the female customer said she was pumping gas when a man entered the backseat of her vehicle where her two children were sitting.
In a press release from Tracy Piatt-Fox, the San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer, she said:
When the woman confronted the man, the man exited the vehicle, apologized, then ran off to a nearby business.
Soon after, officers located and identified the man, who stated he mistakenly entered what he thought was a friend’s vehicle.
This is an active investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.