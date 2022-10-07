SAN ANGELO, Texas — Aermotor, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, Howard College, and SARMA have collaborated to deliver the inaugural Aermotor Windmill Technical Certification Training right here in San Angelo.

This training ended with a special ceremony to commemorate the hard work and connections built through this collaboration.

“To solidify this relationship we donated this gorgeous piece that was donated to Howard College on our behalf,” said Nick Ohman, General Manager with Aermotor Windmill Company at the ceremony on October 7th.

Dr. Cheryl T. Spark, President of Howard College said, “This windmill is representative of a lot of background and history that made West Texas what it is today.”

Eighteen students completed the course, which was the first of its kind in San Angelo. The main purpose of the program is to introduce people to the trade in hopes of encouraging a career in the windmill industry and the collaborators hope to offer the class on a regular base moving forward.

Mike Berry, Economic Development Manager at San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, said “This is more than a training class, it is an effort to facilitate wealth creation and entrepreneurial liberty. It is an investment to secure the legacy and future of the windmill, San Angelo, Howard College, and Aermotor.”

Aermotor donated a 47-foot windmill and tower to Howard College to display on their San Angelo campus. This donation will commemorate the ongoing partnership between Aermotor, Howard College and the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce.

“What is happening today is the definition of what a “community college” is. We bring together students, businesses that is wanting to ramp up, and economic development. We’re that piece that can provide the bridge to provide the training to get employees to work,” remarked Dr. Sparks.