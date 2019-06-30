Inaugural Kickn Off Summer car show

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Saturday, June 29, 2019, the Kickn Off Summer Car Show took place. The inaugural event started at 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the parking lot of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

It had a turn-out of over 100 cars to view. Vehicle registration was $20 dollars, but the event was free to the public. This was a fun family program that included; jump houses, food eating contests and many games.

They also had live music, for all to enjoy!

“I’ve been going to car shows my whole life, I just wanted to start off with my own style of shows. I wanted to bring all the different car enthusiasts from around San Angelo and around our community, so that we could come together, have fun with the family and the kids. It’s just a good environment for everybody,” explained David Castro who is the Event Coordinator of the Kickn Off Summer Car Show.

Castro says he plans on throwing this event every year and hopes to add even more along the way.