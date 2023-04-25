SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Downtown San Angelo, Inc. with the Texas Historical Commission (THC) and the Texas Main Street Program (TMSP) invite entrepreneurs to explore available historic downtown properties.

Selected properties listed for sale on DowntownTX.org are open to the public for tours to get additional information on local downtown development and business resources.

Downtown Historic Properties Flyer CC Downtown San Angelo Inc.

A featured tour includes the Household Furniture Building at 7-13 N Chadbourne Street. The property was built in the early 1950s and is recognized for its two-story, three-bay, commercial space with typical first-floor retail display according to Downtown San Angelo Inc.

The official tour will be on May 7, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at 109 S Chadbourne. The tour will begin with refreshments and an opening presentation and conclude with visits to 7-13 N Chadbourne and 322 N Chadbourne locations.

“Every tour is different, Some choose to focus on leasable spaces to attract new businesses, while others may showcase long-vacant buildings ripe for redevelopment using preservation tax credit programs. Tours will allow the public to view selected properties, discuss downtown revitalization, and follow up in person with local Main Street Staff,” said Downtown San Angelo in a press release.

DowntownTX is an online building inventory of historic property listings in cities across the state created by the Texas Historical Commission to “increase visibility and attract community-minded entrepreneurs and investors who value historic architecture and appreciate the special qualities of each place.”

For more information or questions regarding DowntownTX, contact Del Velasquez at (325) 655-2345 or email at director@dtsa.org