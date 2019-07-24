If your AC unit uses Freon, expect costs to rise

The EPA will no longer allow the production of Freon

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency will no longer allow the production of R-22, also known as “Freon.” This can affect your HVAC system and your wallet.

“The old Freon systems are going away effective Jan. 1st,” said Nathan Bowles, General Manager at Bowles Heating and Cooling.

The Enviromental Protection Agency has mandated that beginning in 2020, the refrigerant R-22 — better known as Freon — can no longer be produced.

Instead, it’ll be replaced by a different refrigerant– R-410A, or “Puron.” Experts say it’s more environmentally friendly.

While those with older HVAC systems will still be able to find and use Freon, it’ll come with a price.

“Some of the R-22 is already at $100 a pound. You can see that triple or quadruple over the next few years,” added Bowles.

Bowles says people need to be prepared to eventually change out their HVAC sytems.

“At some point, cost of refrigerants will just be so high and the cost analysis, where you say, ‘is it worth replacing or fixing?’ There’ll just be no justification to keep repairing units on that Freon,” explained Bowles.

Bowles pointed out that getting a whole new unit can cost anywhere from 4 to 12 thousand dollars.

If you’re unsure what refrigerant your system uses, you can check the name plate on it.

“Look at the outside unit on the plate it’ll say R-22 or R-410A. If you see R-22, just now that it’s coming to an end,” continued Bowles.

It’s important to know that you cannot use Puron in HVAC systems that use Freon, or vise-versa. Doing so can ruin your system.