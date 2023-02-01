SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for a large number of counties in West Central Texas until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

According to an update published on the NWS San Angelo site, freezing rain and sleet may lead to ice accumulation of 1/4 to 1/2 inch through Thursday morning. Residents were urged to avoid driving as much as possible by the San Angelo Police Department as roads began to accumulate ice on Tuesday.

NWS warns that ice accumulation on roadways, bridges and overpasses may lead to hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians. Residents should also be careful on outdoor sidewalks and stairs because of the increased risk of slip and fall injuries on the ice.

Increased ice accumulation may also lead to an increased risk of power outages as the added weight of the ice may strain power lines or cause tree branches to break.

Schools, government institutions and businesses across the Concho Valley announced they would be closed on Wednesday as the ice storm brought with it the potential for dangerous road conditions.

Garbage collection in San Angelo was also canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the possibility of a late start for collections on Thursday.