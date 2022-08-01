SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Republican Women will be hosting their monthly meeting with George H. Rodriguez, host of the El Conservador radio show, with ice cream and an update on border issues.

The event will be located at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on, 125 S. Browning at 6:00 pm, Monday, August 1, 2022.

This event is free and open to the public to meet with like-minded individuals over some cold ice cream on a hot day, and to hear an update on the border from George H. Rodriguez, host of El Conservador radio show, heard on KLUP at 9:30 AM.

Mr. Rodriguez describes himself as a “constitutional conservative American of Mexican descent.” He is a nationally known “conservative commentator, blogger, and writer.” As an appointee of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. Bush, Mr. Rodriguez worked for the Department of Justice in community relations and immigration outreach. He also worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Mr. Rodriguez is a graduate of Brigham Young University, born in Laredo, Texas, and raised in San Antonio.

Fp more information please contact Lori Wilson at 325.234.5640