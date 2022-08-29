SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new sheep is set to make an electrifying entrance.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) San Angelo 520 is set to unveil a new sheep sculpture on Friday, September 2 at 4:30 p.m. The ceremony will include the unveiling of the final product at 909 Caddo Street as well as the unveiling of its name as IBEW recently held a Sheep Naming Contest on their social media platform. The public is welcome to attend.

About the Sheep

According to the release, Pop of Color artist, Ashley Perales, painted the American icon Rosie the Riveter, as well as a voltmeter to represent our electrician workers. The opposite side of the sheep displays a Latina Electrician to represent the growing number of minority women joining the trade workforce. San Angelo 520 IBEW is also painted on the side to pay homage to the city.