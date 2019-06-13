I-27 expansion clears important hurdle

More Stories for you

• New Texas laws passed to assist victims of assult

Governor Greg Abbott signed into law multiple sexual assault and human trafficking bills. House Bill 8 is aimed to help…

• Community Blood Drive June 18th & 19th

From Vitalant: San Angelo, TX June 13, 2019 Every year when summer is approaching, we urge our donors and blood dr…

• Education service center for region 15 holds community meeting

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Education Service Center for Region 15 including San Angelo and much of the Concho Valley will be …

• Concho Valley This Morning Update (June 13, 2019)

In your morning news brief, hear about a teacher training event, Home Builder’s Association luncheon, and more! Athena…

• 6/13/19 Jail Log

Thursday, June 13, 2019 Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the…

• Freestanding emergency room price transparency

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With over 200 freestanding emergency rooms in Texas, a bill has passed the Texas House that wou…

• San Angelo ISD and community organizations offer FREE summer meals to children

More than half of San Angelo ISD students receive free or reduced price meals during the school year. That means school…