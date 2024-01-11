SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Jan. 11 marks National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, one of the many days during Human Trafficking Awareness Month that call attention to the heinous crime of human trafficking and bring support to its victims. Here’s how you can observe the day and spread awareness right here in the Concho Valley.

Human trafficking, the illegal trade of human beings, has a global impact. According to the international anti-trafficking organization A21 Campaign, there are an estimated 49.6 million people currently enslaved in the world, with an average of $150 billion being made off of their exploitation.

“It’s all about the money,” Tammy Sanchez, community educator and outreach coordinator for the Concho Valley’s Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services, said. “You can, unfortunately, resell a human being many times over. With the trafficking of humans, it’s much easier to just keep using and abusing that human over and over.”

Texas is particularly vulnerable to human trafficking due to its status as a border state, according to Sanchez. It is among the top four states for human trafficking to occur, with the National Human Trafficking Hotline reporting that 3,534 signals were received by their hotline in 2021 alone.

“The top four states are going to be border states in some way,” Sanchez said. “It’s hard to control the border, and that’s why there’s so much trafficking, especially in Texas.”

Despite the abuse, it is exceptionally difficult for victims of human trafficking to escape their abusers due to the coercion they face. According to Sanchez, many trafficking victims — especially children and teenagers — struggle against several forms of coercion, such as having their friends and families threatened, their vital documentation withheld and their essential needs at put at risk of being taken away.

“They just prey on vulnerability,” Sanchez said. “They see where those vulnerabilities lie within the victims, and that’s how they get them in.”

There’s still hope, however: Initiatives from all over the world work to ensure that victims receive the help they need and that the public stays aware of human trafficking. One such initiative is the Texas Blue Sand Project, which is put on by the Texas’ Office of the Attorney General and designed to let victims know that they won’t fall through the cracks.

“There’s actually a coalition in San Angelo, the Human Trafficking Coalition that meets in our office,” Sanchez. “Because it is awareness month, we’re doing a Blue Sand Project where we can snap a photo of businesses or organizations pouring blue sand into the cracks of sidewalks or parking lots. That shows that we’re not going to let human trafficking victims fall through the cracks.”

Another initiative is #WearBlueDay, a social media project started by the Blue Campaign that tasks participants with taking a photo of them wearing blue and posting it online to raise awareness of human trafficking.

“Blue is the color of human trafficking awareness,” Sanchez said. “People wear blue, they can snap a picture and put it on social media to show that we support it and that we’re not going to let traffickers take over.”

There are practical ways one can help fight against human trafficking as well. One of the best methods is simply knowing the signs of human trafficking. According to Sanchez, some of the signs of human trafficking one can identify in a victim are as follows:

Not having any control over their money or identity

Not dressing appropriately for their age, especially for children

Having two or more cell phones

Not owning a lot of personal items

Having expensive clothing or other personal items that don’t make sense given their or their family’s financial situation

Lacking freedom

Showing signs of malnourishment, poor hygiene, fatigue, sleep deprivation and/or untreated illness

Not wanting to make direct eye contact, especially for children

Being excessively secretive, especially for children

Sanchez advises against taking actions that could put the victim at risk of further abuse by their trafficker, however.

“You want to be able to ask them if they’re safe, but you also don’t want to make the problem worse by letting the trafficker know that you know,” Sanchez said. “Do some harm reduction with the victim if you suspect someone.”

Instead, she advises victims or those who suspect human trafficking is occurring to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline. To do so, one may call their number at 1-888-373-7888, text “HELP” to BEFREE (233733), email them at help@humantraffickinghotline.org or chat to them online at humantraffickinghotline.org.

“We’re all in this together as a community,” Sanchez said. “We need to look out for each other and look out for our neighbors, kids, students and adults. We need to look out for each other.”