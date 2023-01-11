SAN ANGELO, Texas — Law Enforcement officers in the Concho Valley and across Texas say that they continue to see the results of human trafficking as the state ranks number two in the country in trafficking cases.

On Monday, advocates are drawing attention to National Human Trafficking Awareness Day which is recognized each year on Jan. 11.

“Open Arms participates in helping human trafficking survivors,” said Tammy Sanchez, Open Arms’ Community Educator and Outreach Coordinator. “You can always contact our office or visit us at 113 North Harrison. You can call our 24-hour hotline (800-656-4674) if you find someone who may be a victim of human trafficking in some way.”

Later this month, the Children Advocacy Center in San Angelo will be introducing a new Child Trafficking Team that will work across West Texas.