SAN ANGELO, Texas – Howard College San Angelo announced its first Call Commencement Ceremony that will be held at the Foster Communication Coliseum on Dec. 15, 2022, at 6 p.m.

President of Howard College D. Cherly Sparks says a May and Dec. graduation ceremony would best serve their students with the growing number of degrees completed each semester.

“We love graduations at Howard College,” said Dr. Sparks. “When our students make those dreams real, we need to celebrate those successes quickly!”

This first-ever Fall Commencement ceremony is a special ceremony for Howard College San Angelo, which has been serving the Concho Valley for 50 years. This ceremony will also be the first to include graduates from all departments including Academic, Career Technical Education, Health Professions, High School Equivalency [GED], Commercial Driver’s License [CDL], Electrical Training, Certified Nurse Aide, phlebotomy, Adult Education and Literacy Program.

“It is important that we, as a partner in our community, recognize the significance of the sacrifices and triumphs all of our students have experienced as they pursue their education,” said Kaitlyn Brosh, Director of Student Life and Marketing. “They have all worked hard to enhance their career opportunities and in

turn, the lives of their families, and we want to appropriately honor their accomplishments.”

More specific details about the graduation ceremony will be shared with the eligible students in the coming weeks.

For more information, you can contact Kaitlyn Brosh at kbrosh@howardcollege.edu.