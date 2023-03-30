SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Howard College has been ranked number one for the 2023-2024 military-friendly school for community colleges nationwide.

All Institutions were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,800 schools took part in the survey with only 665 earning special awards. Final ratings were determined by a combination of the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“At Howard, we focus on making dreams real for our students. Supporting our Veteran and active-duty students and their family members is so important to us,” said Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks, Howard College President. “When we can be a part of their journey to reach goals and create a future for generations to come, it’s pretty special.”

“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunities for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.” said Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly.

For more information about Howard College’s student veteran programs, visit Howard College’s website at howardcollege.edu