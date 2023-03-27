SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Dozens of families considering attending Howard College learned more about its programs.

On Friday, March 24, guests attended an open house hosted by the college to meet with faculty and staff and learn more about the college’s programs. Students also got help with the application and financial aid process. The open house also included a career fair to give students the chance to learn more about what employers look for in degrees and training certifications.

“Howard College has something available for almost every level of learner,” said Kaitlyn Brosh, a representative of Howard College. “Whether it’s someone who needs to get their GED or is needing to continue their education.”

Howard College has programs in nursing, construction, electrical training and criminal justice