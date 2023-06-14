SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Administrators and board trustees with Howard College gathered at West Texas Training Center on June 14 to celebrate the college’s 50th anniversary.

The West Texas Training Center, where the college started, began as a fire academy for Goodfellow Air Force Base personnel and through the years has offered dozens of education programs.

“This even just means celebrating my 35th year here at Howard College and I’ve seen so much growth in those years and we have such a wonderful team here,” said Pam Callan. “One thing we like to say is that we don’t believe in the word no so if someone comes to us and ask us to make something happen, a program or a certification program, we do everything we can to make it happen.”

Callan shared that Howard College also has a plan in the works to construct a new building that will house the plumbing and electrical trade program.