SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo branch of Howard College sent a letter to its students Monday, Sept. 13. Enclosed is a notice that the satellite campus will use increased security measures to “keep HCSA students safe” according to the letter, which you can thoroughly read below.

“With the event occurring [yesterday] with the SAISD and the San Angelo Police Department, our campus made the decision, effective immediately, to keep additional doors in three buildings locked to be accessed only by faculty and staff,” said Pam Callan, provost of the college, in an email to Concho Valley Homepage. “In addition, we are ensuring that campus security is visible during open hours, to help our students feel an increased sense of safety.”